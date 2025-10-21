WATCH: Plane makes emergency landing on interstate near Las Vegas

A small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 15 near Moapa on Tuesday morning, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. near mile marker 82, close to Mesquite.

Mesquite is 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

The northbound lanes were temporarily closed while first responders and state officials secured the scene.

The pilot was not injured.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they assisted Nevada State Police with traffic control as crews worked to move the aircraft and determine its condition.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said the plane landed safely on the interstate’s northbound side and is was being repaired on the shoulder.

©2025 Cox Media Group