Opossum survives full spin cycle in California washing machine

An opossum is recovering at a California wildlife center after surviving an unexpected and dangerous ride through a household washing machine, according to the Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center.

The young opossum was accidentally washed with a load of clothes before being discovered, staff said.

Despite going through the full wash and spin cycle, the animal showed no signs of injury.

“This little opossum seems fine, which is more than surprising,” the wildlife center said in a statement. “He was washed with a load of clothes. I don’t know how he avoided drowning or what he thought of the spin cycle.”

The homeowners said they had no idea the opossum had gotten into the laundry and believe the animal climbed into the dirty laundry bin unnoticed.

Staff noted the opossum smelled strongly of laundry detergent but appeared otherwise normal.

According to wildlife experts, young opossums often ride on their mother’s back after leaving the pouch.

As they grow older, they sometimes fall off and get left behind, at which point they are typically able to survive on their own.

The Stanislaus Wildlife Care Center said they plan to keep the opossum under observation for a short time to ensure it remains healthy before releasing it back into the wild.

©2025 Cox Media Group