‘Operation: Dirtbag’ 150 sex offenders arrested by Homeland Security in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Homeland Security announced the arrest of more than 150 sex offenders during a major enforcement operation in Florida.

The operation, carried out with state and local 287 law enforcement partners, focused on apprehending child predators and violent criminals, leading to more than 230 arrests.

“I call this ‘Operation: Dirtbag’ because these individuals were not just sex offenders; they targeted children,” said Secretary Kristi Noem.

The operation focused on individuals with convictions for serious crimes, including sexual assault of minors, lewd and lascivious conduct, child exploitation, battery, and attempted homicide.

Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized the importance of the operation, stating, “These 150 illegal aliens will be gone and off our streets. Our kids will be safer.”

The partnership with Governor Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida was highlighted as a model for future operations across the country.

