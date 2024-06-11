One big thing for every AFC team heading into the 2024 season

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

On today's episode, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab unpack one big question for every AFC team heading into the 2024 NFL season. From sophomore quarterbacks stepping up to defensive lines dominating, they discuss what is the one big thing you need to know before the offseason is over.

Of the most burning questions, they cover if the New York Jets can survive the Aaron Rodgers drama, if the Kansas City Chiefs can win a third straight Super Bowl, and if the Miami Dolphins are as offensively dominant as we really think.

(4:48) New England Patriots

(7:09) Los Angeles Chargers

(10:04) Tennessee Titans

(13:53) New York Jets

(18:55) Denver Broncos

(22:46) Las Vegas Raiders

(26:43) Indianapolis Colts

(30:58) Jacksonville Jaguars

(34:03) Cincinnati Bengals

(35:47) Pittsburgh Steelers

(39:39) Miami Dolphins

(43:02) Cleveland Browns

(45:47) Houston Texans

(49:23) Kansas City Chiefs

(53:11) Buffalo Bills

(55:59) Baltimore Ravens

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

