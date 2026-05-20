Meta begins laying off around 8,000 employees

Meta began laying off about 8,000 employees today, according to Bloomberg. The cuts amount to roughly 10% of the company’s workforce.

KIRO 7 first reported the decision in April. At the time, the company also noted it would leave about 6,000 jobs unfilled.

According to The New York Post, another 7,000 staffers are to be reassigned to AI-focused positions.

In an email to laid-off staff obtained by Business Insider, Meta told staff the reduction in was part of a “continued effort to run the company more efficiently” and to help it offset its other investments.

According to an internal document seen by Business Insider, employees in the U.S. will receive a severance package including 16 weeks in base pay, plus two weeks for every year of continuous employment. They’ll also get 18 months of healthcare coverage.

KIRO 7 News has reached out to Meta for more information about the layoffs and as of this reporting has not heard back.

©2026 Cox Media Group