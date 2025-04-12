Masters 2025 final round tee times, pairings: Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau are in the final group Sunday at Augusta National

[VIDEO]

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Well, we got the final pairing that fans have been asking for.

Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau will be in the final group on Sunday to close out the 89th edition of the Masters at Augusta National. McIlroy, after a wild charge on Saturday that included two eagles, holds a two-shot lead entering the final round of play. DeChambeau, thanks to a 48-foot putt on the 18th green on Saturday night, got to 10-under on the week.

McIlroy hasn't won a major championship since 2014 despite coming painfully close plenty of times. If he can pull off a win on Sunday, it will not only finally snap that drought but also give him the final win he needs to complete the career grand slam. DeChambeau, now with LIV Golf, has two major championship wins to his name. He's won the U.S. Open twice, most recently last summer when he edged out McIlroy at Pinehurst.

The rematch, nearly a year later, is here.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday's round at Augusta National to wrap up the first major championship of the year.

How to watch the Masters

All times ET

CBS picks up coverage for the final round of the Masters on Sunday. All live coverage is also simulcast on Masters.com, the Masters app, ESPN+ and Paramount+ starting with the first tee times.

Round 4 | Sunday, April 132 p.m. - 7 p.m. | CBS

Masters final round tee times

All time ET

9:40 a.m.: Brian Campbell9:50: Hideki Matsuyama, Akshay Bhatia10:00: Justin Thomas, Min Woo Lee10:10: Brian Harman, J.J. Spaun10:20: Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark10:30: Danny Willett, J.T. Poston10:40: Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger11:00: Matt Fitzpatrick, Nick Taylor11:10: Tom Kim, Charl Schwarzel11:20: Davis Riley, Tommy Fleetwood11:30: Daniel Berger, Bubba Watson11:40: Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala11:50: Michael Kim, Denny McCarthy12:00: Maverick McNealy, Harris English12:20: Joaquin Niemann, Jon Rahm12:30: Byeong Hun An, Rasmus Hojgaard12:40: Jordan Spieth, Max Greyserman12:50: Tyrrell Hatton, Matt McCarty1:00: Davis Thompson, Tom Hoge1:10: Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland1:20: Sungjae Im, Max Homa1:40: Nicolas Echavarria, Xander Schauffele1:50: Justin Rose, Zach Johnson2:00: Scottie Scheffler, Shane Lowry2:10: Ludvig Åberg, Jason Day2:20: Corey Conners, Patrick Reed2:30: Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau