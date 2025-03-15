LeBron James watches on as Bryce James, Sierra Canyon win California state title

LeBron James remained out of the Los Angeles Lakers' lineup with a groin injury during Friday night's loss to the Denver Nuggets, which freed up his evening to attend his son's California state title game in Sacramento.

Bryce James and Sierra Canyon ended up beating Stockton Lincoln in the CIF state Division I championship game 58-53. The youngest of James' two sons played over 25 minutes and was held to only three points, but grabbed five rebounds and added two assists.

Sierra Canyon was down four points at the half but charged back in the second half, grabbing a one-point lead with 1:52 to play. When Maximo Adams put home a bucket and drew a foul to put the Trailblazers up by five with 17 seconds to play, LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, couldn't help but react from court side.

LeBron is loving it after an And 1 bucket to put Sierra Canyon up 5 with 17 seconds left in the game. pic.twitter.com/0fQUo50Ypf — West Coast Preps (@westcoastpreps_) March 15, 2025

Bryce James ends his high school career as the owner of the only state basketball title in the household and will take his talents to Arizona next season after committing to the Wildcats in January.