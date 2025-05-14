Last court date set for Bryan Kohberger before Idaho student murders trial

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, Bryan Kohberger, will be in court Thursday.

It’s his last scheduled appearance before the trial begins in August.

According to the Idaho Statesman, the court will likely review the state’s request to admit a series of records police obtained, including search warrants, purchase histories of Kohberger and the four victims, phone logs, surveillance camera footage near the crime scene, and a term paper written by Kohberger about crime scenes.

The Statesman also reports that there may be some discussion about the defense’s and prosecution’s specific pieces of evidence they intend to present at trial.

Jury selection is scheduled for late July, and the trial will begin by the second week of August.

Judge Steve Hippler predicts the trial could extend into November, depending on how things go.

Kohberger is accused of stabbing to death Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in November 2022 at an off-campus home.

A judge entered a not guilty plea on Kohberger’s behalf in May 2023.

If he is found guilty, the prosecution has said they plan to push for the death penalty.

