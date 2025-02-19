LAFC striker Olivier Giroud reportedly had home burglarized, lost $500,000 in jewelry

LAFC striker Olivier Giroud is the latest athlete to be hit by a burglary.

Giroud had about $500,000 worth of jewelry stolen from his Los Angeles-area home earlier this month, according to ESPN's Julien Laurens. Giroud and his family were not at home when the incident took place on Feb. 5, and everyone who lives there is safe. Burglars reportedly broke in by smashing a window and stole jewelry, including 10 luxury watches, and other items.

Giroud’s wife reported the incident to police when she returned home and noticed the window and items missing. The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating.

Though it's unclear if this is connected, Giroud is just the latest professional athlete in the United States to be a victim of a similar burglary in recent months. NFL stars Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow were victims of burglaries, as was NBA star Luka Dončić and NHL players Tyler Seguin and Evgeni Malkin.

The FBI issued a bulletin earlier this year stating that organized theft groups from South America were responsible for burglarizing nine different athletes' homes last fall. The groups apparently found ways to bypass alarm systems, cover security cameras and hide their identities in the extremely diligent heists.

The FBI encouraged athletes to increase security , which many have since done, and more. The NFL issued a similar warning in December. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa later revealed that he hired armed security for his home.

Giroud is getting ready to start his second season with LAFC this week. The 38-year-old spent time with both Tours and Montpellier in the French leagues before making the jump to the Premier League in 2012. After two long stints with Arsenal and Chelsea, he spent three seasons in Milan before making the jump to Major League Soccer. Giroud helped lead France to a World Cup title in 2018, too.

LAFC will open the 2025 campaign against Minnesota United on Saturday. The team will take on the Colorado Rapids on Tuesday in its first CONCACAF Champions Cup match, too.