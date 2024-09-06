Kohberger defense wants death penalty option removed in Idaho murder trial

MOSCOW, Idaho — A man accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022 is asking the court to remove the option of the death penalty, should he be found guilty.

On Thursday, Bryan Kohberger’s defense team filed a motion to strike it from the trial—arguing that their client has the right to a speedy trial and that things are already moving slowly.

The defense worries that a capital punishment case would take even longer.

“Death penalty cases must be considered differently compared to non-death penalty cases. They must be subjected to heightened constitutional scrutiny,” the filing reads.

“Put simply, so long as Mr. Kohberger’s execution is a possible result in this case, the State of Idaho must take basic, if not “extraordinary measures” to protect his constitutional rights.”

The motion is one of 13 filed Thursday.

Kohberger faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November 13, 2022 killings of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

