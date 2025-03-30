Jacksonville funeral director accused of mishandling human remains and money reaches plea deal

A Jacksonville funeral director accused of mishandling bodies and money at Marion Graham Mortuaries will be released from jail.

Elliot Maurice Graham reached a plea deal with state prosecutors in court Wednesday.

Graham had two open cases, with a total of 22 charges.

All other charges were dropped because of the deal that was reached, and it requires him to serve five years of probation and pay restitution to victims.

That restitution is in the amount of more than $167,000 for the two cases combined.

“This hurts more than what he did,” said Paula Wright.

It’s something Paula Wright and Sandra James feel is not enough. Their sister-in-law, Oma Mae Brown Jackson, was supposed to be cremated and they said Graham failed to do that.

“He didn’t cremate her body,” said James. “He left her body in his building, and she was decaying.”

They said this case is not about money and feel justice was not served.

“My family member’s body didn’t mean anything, you drop all the charges and the only one you charge is about money,” said James. “Come on. Life is too precious.”

Graham’s share of proceeds from the sale of the business along with his parents home and or probate will go toward the restitution he was ordered to pay.

