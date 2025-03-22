Iconic ‘Starry Night house’ gets a makeover

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — An iconic home in Florida is getting a touchup.

The landmark was painted with a mural inspired by the homeowner’s son’s favorite painting, Van Gogh’s “Starry Night.”

She tells WFTV 9 in Orlando that it was a way to guide him home in case he wandered off.

“It’s given him a tremendous sense of comfort,” Nancy Nemhauser, the homeowner, said. “When he pulls into the driveway, he says I’m home at Van Gogh.”

Nemhauser has been an advocate for her son Grant, who has autism, for 31 years of his life.

That included a legal battle with the City of Mount Dora to keep the mural on the outside of their home.

The family tells WFTV 9 that they racked up thousands of dollars in fines from the city.

“He’s known to be a runner, they leave the house and run faster than we can,” Nemhauser said. “He is language impaired. I wanted to make sure he could identify where he was going.”

The dispute has since resolved, but now there’s a new problem: the hot sun is impacting the paint and it’s in need of a touchup.

Florida Paints stepped in to donate all of the paint for the revamp.

“The first stage was artist with autism getting to paint a canvas that is going to become an infinity sign,” Santiago Quintero, the Director of Marketing for Florida Paints, said. The second stage will be to paint the terraces to match the rest of the house.”

With bright blues and bold oranges and yellows the restored artwork will be featured in a new documentary “Starry Fight: A Canvas for the World.”

A message, and symbol, to never lose sight of where you’re going.

“I didn’t give up, I won’t give up for my son,” Nemhauser said. “I think that’s what many of our moms do.”

To date, the Paint a Brighter Day Program through Florida Paints has donated more than 8,000 gallons of paint.





©2025 Cox Media Group