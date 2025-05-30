How much time do teens spend on their phones at school? New study reveals data

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A recent study from the Seattle Children’s Research Institute (SCRI) found that students spend about 25% of the school day on their phones.

SCRI researchers recruited and tracked teens’ cellphone activity countrywide and analyzed the data.

“The research revealed adolescents spent an average of 1.5 hours on smartphones during their 6.5 hours of school, accounting for 27% of their average 24-hour phone use,” according to the SCRI study.

The study wanted to see where students spent the majority of their time while on the phone.

“Data showed that social media and text messaging were highly used throughout the school day, lessening in-person engagement,” SCRI stated.

WA school district changes

The Snoqualmie Valley School District (SVSD) implemented new regulations to combat this growing trend and applied a new phone policy to limit the use of personal technology on campuses.

“To support student learning and foster a more engaged classroom environment, the (SVSD) implemented a universal new no cell phone policy for students starting this school year,” the district wrote in a statement.

Snoqualmie Valley students are required to turn off and put away their phones during class time, with the only exceptions being during designated breaks or when approved by a teacher for educational purposes, the district stated.

The SVSD noted this change is in effect to improve students’ focus and engagement in the classroom.

“This initiative, geared toward grades 6-12, reflects our commitment to reducing distractions from learning, improving student focus, and enhancing the overall educational experience for all,” the district wrote.

Results from Snoqualmie Valley phone policy

As a result of the policy, teachers have reported fewer classroom interruptions, increased student engagement, and improved peer-to-peer communication.

“Students have expressed the benefits of reduced pressure to check their devices regularly and more time to focus on learning and socializing with friends at school,” SVSD wrote.

