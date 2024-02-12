How Biden and Trump reacted to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and the Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl with over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday — and President Biden reacted by mocking conspiracy theories that have been swirling on the far right while embracing a meme about his dark side.
🏈 What Biden said about Chiefs’ win
"Just like we drew it up," Biden wrote in a post on X that included a photoshopped picture of the president, smiling, with red lasers coming out of his eyes — an image that has come to represent his digital alter ego, Dark Brandon.
A version of the Dark Brandon meme also appeared in posted to , which launched Sunday.
“Deviously plotting to rig the season so the Chiefs would make the Super Bowl or the Chiefs just being a good football team?” Biden was asked in the video.
“I’d get in trouble if I told you,” the president replied.
🤔 The Swift-Kelce conspiracy
The message was a reference to the wild conspiracies triggered by the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance which only seemed to get wilder in the days and weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.
Notable far-right media and political figures, including Fox News host Jesse Watters and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, went so far to suggest that Swift is part of a psychological operation backed by the U.S. government, NFL and Democratic Party to help deliver the 2024 presidential election to Biden.
"I wonder who's going to win the Super Bowl," . "And I wonder if there's a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall. Just some wild speculation over here, let's see how it ages over the next 8 months."
Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:
🏈 The NFL and Pentagon’s response
Ahead of the Super Bowl, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked whether the league and Swift were working together to choreograph the outcome.
“The idea that this was in a script and this was pre-planned — that’s just nonsense,” Goodell said. “It's frankly not even worth talking about.”
The Pentagon even issued a tongue-in-cheek statement denying the outlandish claim, saying, "As for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off," a nod to one of her hit songs.
🖥 The big picture
Embracing memes and getting a TikTok account is part of a broader strategy by the Biden campaign to appeal to younger voters, especially amid mounting concern over the 81-year-old’s advanced age as he seeks reelection.
An adviser for the Biden campaign that it will "continue meeting voters where they are, innovating to create content that will resonate with critical audiences and the core constituencies that make up the president's diverse and broad coalition of voters."
🧠 What Trump thinks about Traylor
Former President Donald Trump has his own take on the Swift-Kelce relationship, and the possibility that the pop star may endorse Biden for president again, like .
"I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists," . "Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will. There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money. Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a Liberal, and probably can't stand me!"