Harvard PD investigating ‘intentional’ explosion at medical campus, release photos of two suspects

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University Police are investigating an overnight explosion on the medical campus early Saturday morning.

According to the University, on Saturday, around 2:48 a.m., officers were called to the Goldenson building at 220 Longwood Avenue for a fire alarm activation.

Harvard police investigating ‘intentional’ explosion overnight at medical campus

Upon arrival, the officer observed two unidentified individuals fleeing the building.

The officer attempted to stop the individuals before proceeding to the floor where the alarm had been triggered.

Upon entering the building, the officer determined that an explosion had occurred in an area on the 4th floor.

The Boston Fire Department Arson Unit responded and made an initial assessment that the explosion appeared to be intentional.

Boston Police conducted a sweep of the building to check for any additional devices; none were found.

The FBI confirmed they are on scene assisting Harvard University Police.

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences is right across the street from the Harvard campus in Boston. Students there said they were surprised to see FBI agents nearby early Saturday morning.

“Stuff happens when you’re in the city, but never heard of an explosion in a building like that, like an educational building,” Taylor Perry, an MCPHS student, said. “When we saw them this morning, it definitely threw all of us off. We were very curious.”

Morgan Maleske lives nearby. She wasn’t aware of the explosion until she saw the news cameras on campus.

“So surprised because I had never heard of anything like that happening, especially on Harvard’s medical students’ campus,” she said. “That’s crazy. Very surprising, especially with this type of campus. I’m scared because there is so much history here. First of all, you don’t want any of that damaged.”

Maleske said knowing the two suspects did this on purpose makes it so much worse.

“People in medical school are trying to better this city, this world, this country, and then they’re setting an explosion off intentionally, that’s sad.”

The Harvard University Police Department released the following images captured from a CCTV that show two unidentified individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harvard University Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 617-495-1796.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

