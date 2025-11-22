Georgia drivers were stealing FedEx packages instead of delivering them, deputies say

STEPHENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia sheriff’s office says that after investigating stolen packages for months, they uncovered a theft ring being led by FedEx contract drivers.

A Stephens County woman reported back in April that her package had been stolen after it was marked as delivered by FedEx, but she never actually received it.

The woman got her package after talking to another person who reported having bought the contents of the package on Facebook Marketplace.

They determined that Quandrickus Dominique Major, 35, stole the package and then resold it. At the time, Major was a driver for a third-party subcontractor employed by FedEx Ground.

While searching his home, investigators found drugs and more FedEx packages and packing slips belonging to other people.

Major was arrested on four counts of theft by receiving stolen property and drug charges before being released on a $16,000 bond.

Investigators later learned that other drivers working for the same subcontractor were also stealing packages. Two of them were identified as 35-year-old Daniel Glasco and 37-year-old Quentin Jackson.

Two other men, 43-year-old Manhattan Colbert and 33-year-old Quincy Jones, were found to have some of the stolen items, which were allegedly being traded for drugs.

Photos of the packages show them ranging from electronics like a 65-inch TV, appliances like a microwave and beverage cooler, a bed frame, lawnmower and much more.

All of the suspects associated with FedEx’s subcontractor have been fired.

©2025 Cox Media Group