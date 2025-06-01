Multiple people hospitalized for burns after attack in Colorado

BOULDER, Colorado — The Boulder Police Department in Colorado said multiple people are in the hospital with burns following an attack at a pedestrian mall Sunday.

Witnesses told CBS Colorado that the suspect attacked people with Molotov cocktails who were participating in a walk to remember the Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza.

FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino called the incident a terrorist attack and said agents are at the scene. The Boulder Police Chief, however, said it’s too early to call it that.

“It would be too irresponsible for me to speculate on motive this early into the investigation,” he said in a news conference.

The chief said officers were called to Pearl Street early afternoon for reports of a man setting people on fire.

A man was detained at the scene, and businesses in the area are closed.

The chief said injuries range from serious to life-threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

