Fantasy Baseball Shortstop (SS) Rankings for 2025

Kansas City Royals superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. took his fantasy baseball standing to the next level in 2024.

Considered an elite power-speed threat going back to his prospects days, Witt did something not many expected last season: He led the league in batting average.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

What was once considered a weakness turned into a massive strength for the soon-to-be 25-year-old. And with batting average looking more and more like the scarce category to fill in fantasy baseball (remember when it was stolen bases?), one could make the argument that Bobby Witt Jr., being younger and fresher, should be the No. 1 draft pick over the otherworldly Shohei Ohtani.

[Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP]

At the very least, Witt is poised to be a top-three pick this year.

Check out who comes after Witt in our SS draft rankings for 2025:

Who is your top shortstop target for 2025?