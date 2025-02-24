Cleveland Guardians owner Larry Dolan dies at age 94, team announces

Larry Dolan, the longtime owner of the Cleveland Guardians, has died at age 94, the team announced Monday. A lifelong Cleveland resident, Dolan and his family are the longest-tenure owners in Guardians history, having owned the team for the past 25 years.

In a statement, Guardians SVP of public affairs Bob DiBiasio spoke highly of Dolan's impact throughout the Cleveland community. DiBiasio confirmed that Dolan passed away Sunday night.

"Mr. Dolan invested his entire life in Greater Cleveland and impacted our community on so many levels. From his service to our country as a First Lieutenant in the United States Marines, his many philanthropic acts of kindness, career in law, business, education, and sports, many benefited from his engagement, influence, and passion," DiBiasio said. "We are forever grateful for his passion in supporting the Northeast Ohio community and our franchise."

Guardians owner, chairman and CEO Paul Dolan, one of Larry Dolan's sons, also spoke about his father's legacy in the statement.

"We are saddened by the loss of our Dad, but lucky to have him as part of our lives as long as we did," Paul Dolan said. "He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was passionate about his family, work, our community and his love of our local sports teams, including owning the Cleveland Guardians."

Dolan, born in the suburb of Cleveland Heights, was proudly raised in the Cleveland area. He attended St. Ignatius High School and going to college at Notre Dame, where he met his wife Eva.

In February 2000, Dolan purchased his hometown team from Richard Jacobs, spending $323 million through a family trust, nearly 10 times the amount that Jacobs had first paid for the team 15 years earlier.

In the years since the Dolan family took over, Cleveland has had relative success, with 14 winning seasons and nine playoff appearances since 2000. The Guardians also won the A.L. pennant in 2016, making the team's sixth World Series appearance in franchise history, before ultimately losing to the Chicago Cubs. Paul Dolan took over as the primary owner of the franchise in 2013, leading the team through its name change in 2021.

Larry Dolan is survived by his wife Eva, his six children and 21 grandchildren.