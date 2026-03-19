Chuck Norris hospitalized in Hawaii after medical emergency

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Famed Hollywood actor Chuck Norris has been hospitalized in Hawaii after an undisclosed medical emergency.

The medical emergency occurred sometime in the last 24 hours on the island of Kauai, which placed Norris in the hospital, according to TMZ.

The 86-year-old Norris was reportedly training on the island on Wednesday, and a friend of Norris was speaking on the phone with him that day. Norris, at the time of the call, was cracking jokes and in good spirits.

Norris turned 86-years-old roughly one week ago, and referenced his good health in his celebratory post on social media.

“I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young,” Norris stated. “I’m grateful for another year, good health, and the chance to keep doing what I love.”

Norris is known to people across the globe as the star of various action films such as “The Delta Force,” “The Hitman,” and “The Colombian Connection.” Noriss has also starred in “Sidekicks,” “Missing in Action,” and “Firewalker.”

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