Chargers reportedly reach 1-year, $9.5 million deal with RB Najee Harris

Najee Harris is headed west.

Harris reached a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Harris has been a dominant force in the league for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who selected him with the No. 24 overall pick in 2021 out of Alabama. He’s racked up at least 1,000 rushing yards in all four of his seasons with the Steelers while bringing in 34 total touchdowns in his career.

Harris ran for 1,043 yards and six touchdowns last season while helping Pittsburgh reach the playoffs for a second straight year. Harris has been incredibly reliable, too, and has not missed a game throughout his time in the NFL.

The 27-year-old running back will now join the Chargers, who largely relied on starter J.K. Dobbins to carry the ground game last season. Dobbins became a free agent, and is now testing the market after his season where he put up a career-high 905 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

Harris will also get to finally play for coach Jim Harbaugh, who nearly landed him as a recruit out of high school when he was coaching at Michigan. Harris opted to go play for Nick Saban at Alabama instead.

