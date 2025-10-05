California governor says Trump is sending 300 California National Guard members to Oregon

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Governor Gavin Newsom says he’s planning to sue President Donald Trump over his decision to send 300 California National Guard troops to Oregon on Sunday.

The move defies a court order blocking him from deploying Oregon’s own National Guard to patrol Portland, according to CNN.

“His deployment of the California National Guard to Oregon isn’t about crime. It’s about power. He is using our military as political pawns to build up his own ego. It’s appalling. It’s un-American. And it must stop,” Governor Newsom posted online.

No official announcement has been sent out from the White House about the deployment, but his administration said it wants to deploy federal law enforcement officers in several Democratic-led cities, as part of what it calls a crackdown to address crime and restore order.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Portland has recently been the site of nightly protests.

On Saturday, the president authorized the deployment of 300 Illinois National Guard troops to protect federal officers and assets in Chicago.

President Trump has also sent the National Guard to police Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., and has said he would send troops to several other cities.

