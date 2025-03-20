Bucks WASTING an all-time great Giannis season? | The Big Number

Subscribe to The Big Number

The Big Number this week looks at the spectacular season being had by Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Could the Greek Freak finish 3rd in the MVP race, despite how disappointing the team has been? Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine reveal that Giannis is putting up numbers that we've never seen before, but no one is talking about it. That probably has something to do with the Bucks being WINLESS against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder this season. Tuesday night's loss to Golden State was bad enough that Doc Rivers called a meeting with Giannis and Damian Lillard to try and pull the Bucks out of a "dire" situation.

(3:30) - Does Giannis deserve more MVP buzz?

(13:25) - Celtics' lead over Bucks helps Tatum's case

(17:55) - Is the Cavs' talented roster hurting Donovan Mitchell's case?

(24:50) - Too little too late for Anthony Edwards?

(28:15) - Jalen Brunson is elevating the Knicks

(32:15) - Over/under scoreboard update

(33:05) - Are the Bucks a one & done playoff team?

