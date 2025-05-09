Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson 'welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,' per UNC, after report she'd been banned

Is North Carolina moving to reduce Jordon Hudson’s presence around the football team?

North Carolina released a statement on Friday morning that she was still welcome at its football facilities, despite a report to the contrary.

“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”

UNC coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend has been a lightning rod around the program since her role in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning." Hudson, 24, has been influential in Belichick's short time at North Carolina.

Hudson's potentially reduced role at North Carolina first became public Friday morning on an episode of Pablo Torre's "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast centered around Hudson and Belichick. Torre said 11 sources were spoken to for the podcast and revealed that two had told him that Hudson was told not to be at North Carolina's facilities.

"Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there's been a decision, it was made last week, by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that had hired Bill Belichick to be the highest-paid public employee — not just coach — in the state of North Carolina at $10 million per year, and that decision was that Jordon Hudson is no longer allowed in the football building. She is not allowed on the football field."

"Quote 'Don't think you'll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward.'

The public fascination with the relationship between Belichick, 73, and Hudson grew after she curtly told CBS' Tony Dokoupil that Belichick would not be answering a question about how the two met. Hudson accompanied Belichick to the interview to promote his new book, and that instance was reportedly not the only time she had chimed in during the CBS interview.

In a statement days after the interview aired, Belichick said that Hudson was "simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track" and that the two have a "personal and professional relationship." The statement seemingly confirmed that Hudson is a de facto PR rep for Belichick, as the coach had previously asked for her to be copied on his North Carolina emails. In turn, she was even giving North Carolina advice on how to announce the hiring of Belichick's son Steve as the team's defensive coordinator.

Hudson has no official job at North Carolina, though her email signature said that she had a role at "Belichick Productions." According to a report in the Athletic after the CBS interview, Hudson was a big reason why "Hard Knocks" and North Carolina never came to an agreement to document Belichick's first season with the school. The NFL Films production had been in talks with North Carolina to follow a college program for the first time, but ultimately discussions fell apart.