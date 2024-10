Some Bank of America customers are having trouble accessing their bank accounts.

According to Downdetector, a site that monitors outages, people began having issues around 9:30 a.m.

By 10 a.m. upwards of 20,000 customers had reported an issue with their account.

Many customers complained they could not see their account balances. Others report seeing $0.

The company has not released a statement on the issue or what may be causing it.

©2024 Cox Media Group