Active shooter on Emory University’s campus; report of officer wounded

ATLANTA, Ga. — An active shooter has been reported Friday on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta.

Grady Memorial Hospital spokesperson said a wounded officer has been taken to Emory University Hospital.

Officials said people need to stay away, and those in the area need to stay indoors.

The Emory College of Arts and Design posted on X that the shooter was near Emory Point.

Dozens of police and other emergency response vehicles are at the scene. Officials have not released details on other injuries at this point.

The school told everyone to shelter in place in a post on X.

The campus is also near the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

