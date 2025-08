GEORGIA — Fort Stewart in Georgia is currently in lockdown because of an active shooter.

The U.S. Army installation posted online that the incident happened in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area.

They say there are ‘casualties’ but have not said how many people have died or are hurt.

All gates have been closed for the time being.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

