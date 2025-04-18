Aaron Rodgers breaks silence to TRASH Jets + Predicting the top 10 NFL Draft picks | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

What do Aaron Rodgers' comments on The Pat McAfee Show indicate about his future in the NFL? Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab break down the drama that unfolded in the veteran QB's final meeting with Aaron Glenn and the New York Jets. They also look ahead and question what this means for Rodgers' future how the Pittsburgh Steelers should proceed in their quarterback search. The crew moves on to take a look at picks 1-10 in the NFL Draft and do their best to predict who each team will select. Things get interesting as they get to the New Orleans Saints at pick #9. Do they have their eye on Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart? Finally, we wrap things up with a discussion about Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald's 2025 All-Juice Team. Who made the AJT Mt. Rushmore this year? Take a listen and find out!

(2:08) Aaron Rodgers speaks out: ‘I’m open to anything’

(27:31) 2025 NFL Draft predictions

(27:49) Cam Ward to Titans at no. 1?

(28:26) Travis Hunter to Browns at no. 2?

(35:50) Abdul Carter to Giants at no. 3?

(37:42) Who will Patriots draft at no. 4?

(41:16) Who will Jags draft at no. 5?

(44:40) Who will Raiders draft at no. 6?

(49:24) Who will Jets draft at no. 7?

(52:44) Jalon Walker to Panthers at no. 8?

(54:09) Who will Saints draft at no. 9?

(59:15) Do Bears have a shot at Jeanty at no. 10?

(1:01:01) 2025 NFL Draft All-Juice Team

Inside Coverage would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."

