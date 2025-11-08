4 dead, 11 injured after vehicle crashes into Florida business in police chase

YBOR, Fl. — An accident early Saturday morning in Ybor, Florida, involved a vehicle and multiple pedestrians, leading to four deaths and several injuries.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. when a vehicle lost control and crashed into a business, hitting over a dozen people outside.

The Tampa Police and the Florida Highway Patrol were tracking the vehicle for reckless driving and street racing prior to the crash.

“What happened this morning was a senseless tragedy, our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims and all those who were impacted,” said Chief Lee Bercaw. “Reckless driving put innocent lives in danger.”

The vehicle was initially seen driving recklessly on I-275 and was tracked by TPD Air Service. The driver then exited the interstate at Doyle Carlton Drive and maintained a high speed.

The Florida Highway Patrol initiated a pursuit and attempted a PIT maneuver near Palm Avenue and Nebraska Avenue, but the driver continued east on 7th Avenue.

The crash caused three victims to die at the scene, a fourth to die later at the hospital, and a fifth to be hospitalized in critical condition. With even more victims receiving treatment at nearby hospitals, they are listed as stable.

The 22-year-old suspect, Silas Sampson, was taken into custody at the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol is in charge of the ongoing investigation.

