21.6 million gallons of wastewater dumped into Georgia’s Chattahoochee River

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Government announced millions of gallons of wastewater had been spilled into the Chattahoochee River.

It happened on Nov. 12 at the Cobb County Water Systems’ South Cobb Water Reclamation Facility.

County officials said daily water quality testing was being performed both upstream and downstream of the discharge location.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division was told about the spill by the county and staff are following state protocols when it comes to continued sampling.

The spill happened when the facility discharged 21.59 million gallons of treated wastewater that did not fully meet the site’s discharge standards, according to a statement from the county on Tuesday.

The county said water system staff officially designated the incident a spill, per EPD guidelines.

The determination came after “receiving routine compliance sampling results and performing an investigation to determine accuracy of the results.”

According to the county, the effluent flow from the facility into the Chattahoochee River was disinfected and will have no impact on the county’s drinking water system.

“No cleanup or remediation is required,” the county said.

