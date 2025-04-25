2025 NFL Draft: Fantasy football grades for all the relevant Round 1 picks

It's report card time for Professor Andy Behrens as he grades the fit of each relevant fantasy football prospect taken in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans, Pick No. 1

Fantasy grade: B-

Reason why: Ward offers great arm talent and big-play ability without the game-wrecking downside of Will Levis. His new team's starting receivers would have been a stellar fantasy tandem in 2020, but these guys are only mildly interesting in 2025. We aren't drafting Ward in standard one-QB leagues.

>>Real-life NFL draft grade: B

Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars, Pick No. 2

Fantasy grade: A

Reason why: Jacksonville entered the night with clear needs in the secondary and the receiving room, and they managed to address both in a single pick, via a mega-blockbuster trade. Phew. It's hard to not admire the move. Hunter is a massively talented receiving prospect, a tremendous fit for Liam Coen's offense.

>>Real-life NFL draft grade: B+

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders, Pick No. 6

Fantasy grade: A+, gold star ⭐️

Reason why: Pete Carroll wants to run the ball all day, every day. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly wants to establish the ground game, too. Jeanty is a tier-of-his-own running back in an incredible class at the position. Good luck landing him in a fantasy draft without paying a first-round price.

>>Real-life NFL draft grade: C-

Ashton Jeanty just got drafted and he's already thinking of winning you a fantasy championship 🐐 pic.twitter.com/jJSuJn3wmo — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) April 25, 2025

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers, Pick No. 8

Fantasy grade: A

Reason why: Just in case you'd forgotten, Bryce Young erupted in the second half of last season — and he did it with one of the league's sketchiest receiving corps. This team had a screaming need for an X receiver and they landed the best one in this draft class. He's gonna be fed.

>>Real-life NFL draft grade: B

Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears, Pick No. 10

Fantasy grade: B-

Reason why: Loveland didn't fill an obvious need for Chicago, but he's certainly a dangerous weapon in Ben Johnson's offense. This is a win for Caleb Williams, no question. It is most definitely not a win for Cole Kmet.

>>Real-life NFL draft grade: B-

Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts, Pick No. 14

Fantasy grade: F. Please see me after class 👎

Reason why: Fantasy-wise, it's a disaster pick. Gah. Warren is an exciting and ludicrously versatile player, but he just entered the Daniel Jones-Anthony Richardson theater of pain.

>>Real-life NFL draft grade: C+

Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pick No. 19

Fantasy grade: C

Reason why: Can't say we saw this one coming, not after the team re-signed Chris Godwin. It's a perfectly fine eye-to-the-future selection, but it clearly isn't the best spot for Egbuka in terms of first-year fantasy value.

>>Real-life NFL draft grade: C+

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers, Pick No. 22

Fantasy grade: A

Reason why: Hampton is a bruiser with big-play potential and receiving ability, proven over multiple collegiate seasons. Just an excellent player, headed to a terrific environment. Najee Harris is a short-term nuisance, but Hampton landed in a great situation.

>>Real-life NFL draft grade: C+

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers, Pick No. 23

Fantasy grade: B

Reason why: It's been a couple decades since the Packers selected a first-round wide receiver, but they finally identified someone to their liking. Golden is a burner who came up big in the most important games for Texas last season, and, stylistically, he's a nice fit in a loaded receiving room.

>>Real-life NFL draft grade: B

Jaxson Dart, New York Giants, Pick No. 25

Fantasy grade: D+

Reason why: Trading up in the draft to select a Lane Kiffin quarterback in the first, you say? Can't imagine how this could go poorly.

>>Real-life NFL draft grade: D