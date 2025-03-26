2025 NBA Draft scouting report: RJ Luis, G/F, St. John's

Summary: Luis is a rugged wing who sets a tone on defense with his versatility and intensity. But on offense his shaky shooting and decision-making overshadow his downhill attacking style.

Comparisons: Josh Hart, Sindarius Thornwell

Strengths

Drive game: Attacks the paint seeking contact and draws a ton of fouls. He brings this same intensity on the break, whether he's sprinting ahead of the defense or bringing the ball up himself.

Post scoring: Luis has an unusual ability as a wing to score from the low and high post, using either power or turnaround jumpers.

Cutting: Aware cutter who looks for soft spots in the defense and finishes strong inside.

Rebounding: Luis has a great nose for the ball when crashing the boards on both offense and defense.

Defensive versatility: Luis set a tone with his defense at St. John's, showing the versatility to switch across positions. He's got the lateral quickness to contain guards and the size to match up with wings.

Concerns

Inconsistent scoring: The highs led to getting named Big East Player of the Year. The lows led to getting benched by Rick Pitino in the round of 32. He showed all his warts in St. John's elimination game, struggling to create space off the dribble because he lacks advanced handles, quickness, and strength. He couldn't score in the paint or on the perimeter, at times record-scratching the offense.

Shooting: Luis made only 33.9% of his catch-and-shoot 3s, per Synergy. He's streaky with clunky mechanics. Off the dribble, he struggled even more by hitting just 29.2% of his 3s and 32.1% of his 2s.

Decision-making: He forced too many shots in the paint rather than looking to pass. While this was in part due to his role as a foul magnet, he seemed to lack a feel for when to toggle off the aggression in favor of facilitating.