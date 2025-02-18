19 passengers released from hospital after Toronto plane crash

TORONTO — Delta Airlines says 19 passengers have been released from the hospital after their plane crashed and flipped upside down while landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ).

Monday’s single-aircraft accident involved Delta Connection Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, inbound from Minneapolis.

Eighty people were on board and all survived. In total, 21 injured passengers were taken to the hospital. As of Tuesday morning, 19 have been released.

“Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved,” said Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a news release. “We’ll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them.”

Delta and Delta Connection flights have resumed at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.





