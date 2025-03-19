Movies and TV shows casting in Seattle

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Seattle, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'A Story of Resilience'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Desk Attendant (day player, female, 18-24)

--- Eric "The Prize" Leavitt (supporting, male, 18-24)

--- Father (supporting, male, 40-50)

- Average hourly rate: $20

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

'Space Semi,' Crew'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Director of Photography (crew)

--- Line Producer (crew)

- Average hourly rate: $43

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Web-series Dating Segment'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Singles (content creators & real people, 21-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'The Farm'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Alexandria (supporting, 20-35)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Eden Avenue'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Eve (supporting, female, trans female, 17-19)

--- Adam (lead, 17-19)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the short film here

'Untitled10'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Havanna (supporting, female, 19-25)

--- Catalina (supporting, female, 22-28)

--- DJ's Sons (day player, male, 16-20)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Travel Show Across USA, Female Host'

- Project type: documentary series

- Roles:

--- Principal Host (lead, female, 21-30)

- Average hourly rate: $28

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the documentary series here

'The Perfect Partner'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)

--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)

--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Seattle, Washington

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Lowball'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jenna (day player, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $125

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Untitled Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Will (supporting, male, 18-29)

- Average hourly rate: $16

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Afterword'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Rue (lead, female, 18-50)

--- Body Double (lead, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

- Learn more about the short film here

'All Figured Out'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Mariah (lead, female, 20-27)

--- Julie (supporting, female, 20-27)

- Average hourly rate: not available

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

- Learn more about the feature film here

'In The Strangest of Places'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Fantasy (day player, 26-45)

- Average hourly rate: $40

- Casting locations: Portland, Oregon

- Learn more about the feature film here

