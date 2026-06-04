Most popular girl names in the 50s in Washington
Perhaps no decade in US history conjures up more imagery of all-American idealism than the 1950s. A politically conservative era, the '50s introduced the world to some of the most enduring cultural touchstones of the USA: milkshakes, Elvis Presley, "I Love Lucy," and sock-hops. One might imagine classic American kids named Jimmy and Susie splitting a hot-fudge sundae at a local soda shop—and you'd actually be historically accurate. James and Susan were in fact two of the most popular names of the decade.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 50s in Washington using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Keep reading to see if your name made the list.
#30. Debbie
Debbie is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 1,926
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 322 (#178 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 82,044 (#54 most common name)
#29. Lori
Lori is a name of English origin meaning "bay laurel".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 1,949
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 322 (#178 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 55,904 (#79 most common name)
#28. Margaret
Margaret is a name of Greek origin meaning "pearl".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 1,955
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 505 (#128 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 149,583 (#23 most common name)
#27. Rebecca
Rebecca is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "servant of God".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 1,999
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 257 (#282 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 115,691 (#28 most common name)
#26. Elizabeth
Elizabeth is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "god is my oath".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,053
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,950 (#13 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 165,658 (#21 most common name)
#25. Janice
Janice is a name of English origin meaning "God is gracious".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,053
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 12 (#1,631 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 133,619 (#24 most common name)
#24. Cindy
Cindy is a name of Greek origin meaning "woman from Mount Kynthos".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,169
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 13 (#1,589 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 83,929 (#48 most common name)
#23. Christine
Christine is a name of English origin meaning "follower of Christ".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,172
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 66 (#848 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 113,340 (#31 most common name)
#22. Kathy
Kathy is a name of Greek origin meaning "pure".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,477
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 8 (#1,813 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 157,930 (#22 most common name)
#21. Teresa
Teresa is a name of Greek origin meaning "huntress".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,771
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 63 (#873 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 114,275 (#30 most common name)
#20. Julie
Julie is a name of Latin origin meaning "youthful".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,778
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 105 (#629 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 86,678 (#43 most common name)
#19. Donna
Donna is a name of Italian origin meaning "lady of the home".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,831
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11 (#1,693 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 270,333 (#10 most common name)
#18. Sharon
Sharon is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "a fertile plain".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,006
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 15 (#1,533 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 232,809 (#14 most common name)
#17. Janet
Janet is a name of Scottish origin meaning "God is gracious".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,095
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 23 (#1,338 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 167,519 (#20 most common name)
#16. Diane
Diane is a name of Latin origin meaning "divine".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,238
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 23 (#1,338 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 210,627 (#17 most common name)
#15. Cheryl
Cheryl is a name of Greek origin meaning "cherry fruit".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,537
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#2,187 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 171,390 (#19 most common name)
#14. Carol
Carol is a name of German origin meaning "free man".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,735
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 5 (#2,187 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 222,654 (#16 most common name)
#13. Cynthia
Cynthia is a name of Greek origin meaning "moon goddess".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,781
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 92 (#690 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 263,429 (#11 most common name)
#12. Sandra
Sandra is a name of Greek origin meaning "defender of man".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,800
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 50 (#991 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 251,594 (#12 most common name)
#11. Pamela
Pamela is a name of Greek origin meaning "all sweetness".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,117
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 50 (#991 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 237,395 (#13 most common name)
#10. Kathleen
Kathleen is a name of Irish origin meaning "pure".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,324
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 53 (#962 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 224,341 (#15 most common name)
#9. Nancy
Nancy is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "grace".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,452
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 43 (#1,058 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 286,812 (#9 most common name)
#8. Barbara
Barbara is a name of Greek origin meaning "foreign".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,759
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 11 (#1,693 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 345,723 (#6 most common name)
#7. Deborah
Deborah is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,162
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 62 (#883 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 430,541 (#5 most common name)
#6. Karen
Karen is a name of Danish origin meaning "pure".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,897
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 66 (#848 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 332,533 (#8 most common name)
#5. Debra
Debra is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "bee".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,938
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 66 (#848 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 341,346 (#7 most common name)
#4. Patricia
Patricia is a name of Latin origin meaning "noble".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,968
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 47 (#1,016 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 459,686 (#3 most common name)
#3. Mary
Mary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "drop of the sea".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,358
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 365 (#195 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 625,609 (#1 most common name)
#2. Susan
Susan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "lily".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,072
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 21 (#1,377 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 437,773 (#4 most common name)
#1. Linda
Linda is a name of Italian origin meaning "beautiful".
Washington
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,480
- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 55 (#938 most common name)
National:
- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 564,363 (#2 most common name)