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Most popular boy names in the 50s in Washington

Perhaps no decade in US history conjures up more imagery of all-American idealism than the 1950s. A politically conservative era, the '50s introduced the world to some of the most enduring cultural touchstones of the USA: milkshakes, Elvis Presley, "I Love Lucy," and sock-hops. One might imagine classic American kids named Jimmy and Susie splitting a hot-fudge sundae at a local soda shop—and you'd actually be historically accurate. James and Susan were in fact two of the most popular names of the decade.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 50s in Washington using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Keep reading to see if your name made the list.

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#30. Patrick

Patrick is a name of Latin origin meaning "nobleman".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,723

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 364 (#232 (tie) most common name, -86.6% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 96,856 (#40 most common name)

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#29. Bruce

Bruce is a name of Scottish origin meaning "from the brushwood thicket".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,826

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 190 (#394 most common name, -93.3% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 136,459 (#32 most common name)

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#28. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,899

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 565 (#150 most common name, -80.5% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 158,998 (#27 most common name)

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#27. Randy

Randy is a name of Norse origin meaning "shield-wolf".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 2,920

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 50 (#902 (tie) most common name, -98.3% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 120,514 (#33 most common name)

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#26. Brian

Brian is a name of Irish origin meaning "noble".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,016

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 305 (#265 (tie) most common name, -89.9% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 112,317 (#35 most common name)

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#25. Stephen

Stephen is a name of Greek origin meaning "wreath, crown".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,166

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 203 (#375 (tie) most common name, -93.6% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 207,276 (#20 most common name)

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#24. Dennis

Dennis is a name of Greek origin meaning "follower of Dionysius".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,229

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 124 (#543 most common name, -96.2% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 204,267 (#21 most common name)

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#23. Larry

Larry is a name of Latin origin meaning "from the place of the laurel leaves".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,395

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 30 (#1070 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 245,690 (#18 most common name)

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#22. Scott

Scott is a name of Scotland origin meaning "a Scotsman".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,405

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 130 (#525 (tie) most common name, -96.2% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 111,814 (#36 most common name)

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#21. Jeffrey

Jeffrey is a name of English origin meaning "pledge of peace".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,426

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 159 (#451 most common name, -95.4% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 184,663 (#24 most common name)

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#20. Gregory

Gregory is a name of Latin origin meaning "watchful, alert".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,665

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 109 (#587 (tie) most common name, -97.0% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 178,453 (#26 most common name)

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#19. Paul

Paul is a name of Latin origin meaning "humble".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,712

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 361 (#234 (tie) most common name, -90.3% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 253,191 (#17 most common name)

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#18. Timothy

Timothy is a name of Greek origin meaning "honouring God".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,734

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 622 (#139 (tie) most common name, -83.3% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 198,322 (#22 most common name)

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#17. Charles

Charles is a name of Germanic origin meaning "free man".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,821

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,341 (#49 most common name, -64.9% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 361,178 (#10 most common name)

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#16. Douglas

Douglas is a name of Scottish origin meaning "black water".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 3,922

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 103 (#617 most common name, -97.4% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 148,204 (#28 most common name)

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#15. Kenneth

Kenneth is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "handsome".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,384

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 289 (#277 (tie) most common name, -93.4% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 262,822 (#16 most common name)

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#14. Ronald

Ronald is a name of English origin meaning "counsel rule".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,657

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 100 (#625 (tie) most common name, -97.9% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 271,146 (#15 most common name)

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#13. Donald

Donald is a name of Gaelic origin meaning "world ruler".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 4,726

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 105 (#605 most common name, -97.8% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 273,576 (#14 most common name)

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#12. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "God is my judge".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,009

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,492 (#12 most common name, -50.2% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 243,725 (#19 most common name)

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#11. Gary

Gary is a name of English origin meaning "spearman".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,869

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 50 (#902 (tie) most common name, -99.1% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 329,935 (#12 most common name)

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#10. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning "twin".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 5,928

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,426 (#44 most common name, -75.9% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 454,385 (#8 most common name)

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#9. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning "vehement protector".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,558

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 3,015 (#6 most common name, -60.1% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 591,226 (#6 most common name)

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#8. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning "God of war".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 7,729

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 559 (#155 most common name, -92.8% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 382,585 (#9 most common name)

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#7. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning "crown".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 8,412

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 302 (#270 most common name, -96.4% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 333,657 (#11 most common name)

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#6. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning "dominant ruler".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 9,107

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 428 (#204 most common name, -95.3% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 535,453 (#7 most common name)

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#5. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "supplanter".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 11,196

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,870 (#7 most common name, -74.4% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 843,776 (#1 most common name)

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#4. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "Yahweh has been gracious".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 11,419

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,378 (#45 most common name, -87.9% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 797,917 (#4 most common name)

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#3. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning "fame" or "bright".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 12,250

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 854 (#103 most common name, -93.0% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 830,391 (#3 most common name)

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#2. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "beloved".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 13,162

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 2,064 (#22 most common name, -84.3% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 769,951 (#5 most common name)

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#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning "who is like God?".

Washington

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 14,527

- Babies from 2015 to 2024: 1,845 (#28 most common name, -87.3% compared to the 50s)

National:

- Babies from 1950 to 1959: 837,466 (#2 most common name)