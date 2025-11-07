The most expensive neighborhoods in Spokane

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Spokane metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Kendall Yards (Spokane, WA)

Median sale price

: $685,000 |

Median days on market

: 93 days

1810 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201

- List price: $639,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,613

- See 1810 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201 on Redfin.com

2205 W Bridge Ave, Spokane, WA 99201

- List price: $514,999

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,354

- See 2205 W Bridge Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 on Redfin.com

2512 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201

- List price: $699,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,592

- See 2512 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201 on Redfin.com

2530 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201

- List price: $729,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,828

- See 2530 W Summit Pkwy, Spokane, WA 99201 on Redfin.com

#2. Five Mile Prairie (Spokane, WA)

Median sale price

: $630,000 |

Median days on market

: 29 days

1720 W Briar Ln, Spokane, WA 99208

- List price: $410,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,302

- See 1720 W Briar Ln, Spokane, WA 99208 on Redfin.com

3405 W Kens Ct, Spokane, WA 99208

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,428

- See 3405 W Kens Ct, Spokane, WA 99208 on Redfin.com

7411 N Quamish Dr, Spokane, WA 99208

- List price: $1,249,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,839

- See 7411 N Quamish Dr, Spokane, WA 99208 on Redfin.com

8510 N Jodi St, Spokane, WA 99208

- List price: $585,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,717

- See 8510 N Jodi St, Spokane, WA 99208 on Redfin.com

#3. Rockwood (Spokane, WA)

Median sale price

: $615,000 |

Median days on market

: 26 days

1529 E 29Th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203

- List price: $335,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- See 1529 E 29Th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203 on Redfin.com

1707 S Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 99203

- List price: $499,997

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 3,064

- See 1707 S Grand Blvd, Spokane, WA 99203 on Redfin.com

2618 S Arthur St, Spokane, WA 99203

- List price: $895,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,754

- See 2618 S Arthur St, Spokane, WA 99203 on Redfin.com

911 E 17Th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203

- List price: $519,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,466

- See 911 E 17Th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203 on Redfin.com

#4. Manito (Spokane, WA)

Median sale price

: $610,000 |

Median days on market

: 18 days

1617 S Bernard St, Spokane, WA 99203

- List price: $499,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,411

- See 1617 S Bernard St, Spokane, WA 99203 on Redfin.com

214 W 25Th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203

- List price: $689,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,162

- See 214 W 25Th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203 on Redfin.com

227 W 26Th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203

- List price: $750,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,178

- See 227 W 26Th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203 on Redfin.com

8 W 26Th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203

- List price: $379,999

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,092

- See 8 W 26Th Ave, Spokane, WA 99203 on Redfin.com

#5. Latah (Spokane, WA)

Median sale price

: $586,690 |

Median days on market

: 34 days

1451 W 67Th Ave, Spokane, WA 99224

- List price: $499,990

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,574

- See 1451 W 67Th Ave, Spokane, WA 99224 on Redfin.com

5519 S Chaperon Peak Ct, Spokane, WA 99224

- List price: $589,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,585

- See 5519 S Chaperon Peak Ct, Spokane, WA 99224 on Redfin.com

6404 S Latah Hills Ct, Spokane, WA 99224

- List price: $1,115,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,122

- See 6404 S Latah Hills Ct, Spokane, WA 99224 on Redfin.com

802 W Bolan Ave, Spokane, WA 99224

- List price: $515,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,764

- See 802 W Bolan Ave, Spokane, WA 99224 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.