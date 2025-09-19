Most dangerous cities in America

Many American cities have long been known for crime, but while White House rhetoric reinforces this lingering image, recent data often show that these reputations are outdated.

Homicide rates did increase across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, but in 2025, rates receded 15% compared to 2024—one of the largest declines in American history.

Despite this, in the summer of 2025, President Donald Trump deployed National Guard troops into Los Angeles, which was later deemed illegal by a federal judge in September 2025. Troops also invaded Washington D.C., some armed, to respond to the "crime emergency," according to the executive order that cited violent crime and homelessness.

For a risk reality check, Stacker ranked the most dangerous U.S. cities using WalletHub's 2025 rankings. WalletHub's methodology compared 182 cities, defining safety by risks to home and community, natural disasters, and finances. It evaluated safety on a 100-point scale, with 1 being the most dangerous, and ranked the cities according to their total score. Natural disaster risks included risks like earthquakes and wildfires; the home and community safety category was weighted by factors such as murders, assaults, and drug poisoning deaths. Financial safety risks included aspects like unemployment rates, the rate of uninsured people, and fraud.

The cities named in the crime crackdown were not always consistent with crime data or WalletHub's list. For instance, Washington D.C. has the lowest violent crime rate in over 30 years and ranked #11 by WalletHub. Cities that are being threatened with National Guard invasions but aren't included in the list include Chicago, which President Trump named "the most dangerous city in the world," and New York City. However, Trump has focused on some cities that do make the list, like Baltimore, Memphis, and New Orleans — whose governor welcomed "Trump's help."

Certain states appear more frequently on WalletHub's list than others; Florida appears three times, while Texas, California, Ohio, and Tennessee each have two cities on the list. States like Texas with higher ratings may reflect multiple safety issues that could stem from policy, like lax firearm laws, to geography, such as being located in the Tornado Alley region.

Aerial view of Tennessee River and Chattanooga. (Stacker/Stacker)

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#25. Chattanooga, Tennessee

- Total safety score: 47.19

--- Home and community safety rank: 160

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 77

--- Financial safety rank: 54

The Columbus skyline and Scioto Mile. (Stacker/Stacker)

SMReid // Shutterstock

#24. Columbus, Ohio

- Total safety score: 46.35

--- Home and community safety rank: 161

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 85

--- Financial safety rank: 108

Birmingham cityscape. (Stacker/Stacker)

BJ Ray // Shutterstock

#23. Birmingham, Alabama

- Total safety score: 46.08

--- Home and community safety rank: 157

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 94

--- Financial safety rank: 160

Denver cityscape. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio 1One // Shutterstock

#22. Denver

- Total safety score: 45.88

--- Home and community safety rank: 167

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 81

--- Financial safety rank: 101

Aerial view downtown at sunset. (Stacker/Stacker)

TierneyMJ // Shutterstock

#21. Los Angeles

- Total safety score: 45.2

--- Home and community safety rank: 158

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 150

--- Financial safety rank: 161

Courthouse and Gateway Arch in St Louis. (Stacker/Stacker)

photo.ua // Shutterstock

#20. St. Louis

- Total safety score: 44.07

--- Home and community safety rank: 173

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 15

--- Financial safety rank: 127

Jacksonville skyline across the St. Johns River. (Stacker/Stacker)

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#19. Jacksonville, Florida

- Total safety score: 43

--- Home and community safety rank: 164

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 124

--- Financial safety rank: 163

Aerial view of Atlanta metro and highways. (Stacker/Stacker)

Brett Barnhill // Shutterstock

#18. Atlanta

- Total safety score: 42.93

--- Home and community safety rank: 163

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 163

--- Financial safety rank: 140

Aerial view of cityscape and highways. (Stacker/Stacker)

kintermedia // Shutterstock

#17. Dallas

- Total safety score: 42.88

--- Home and community safety rank: 162

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 172

--- Financial safety rank: 132

Jackson downtown cityscape at the Capitol. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. Jackson, Mississippi

- Total safety score: 42.31

--- Home and community safety rank: 166

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 125

--- Financial safety rank: 164

Aerial view of Orlando skyline. (Stacker/Stacker)

Azlan Stock // Shutterstock

#15. Orlando, Florida

- Total safety score: 42.05

--- Home and community safety rank: 169

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 122

--- Financial safety rank: 144

Afternoon Little Rock cityscape. (Stacker/Stacker)

Eduardo Medrano // Shutterstock

#14. Little Rock, Arkansas

- Total safety score: 42.01

--- Home and community safety rank: 168

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 146

--- Financial safety rank: 117

Downtown Richmond skyline on the James River. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Richmond, Virginia

- Total safety score: 41.06

--- Home and community safety rank: 174

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 70

--- Financial safety rank: 125

Houston downtown park and skyline. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#12. Houston

- Total safety score: 41.01

--- Home and community safety rank: 165

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 182

--- Financial safety rank: 157

Pennsylvania Avenue and US Capitol. (Stacker/Stacker)

Orhan Cam // Shutterstock

#11. Washington DC

- Total safety score: 39.72

--- Home and community safety rank: 178

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 92

--- Financial safety rank: 83

Aerial View of the Skyline of San Bernardino. (Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#10. San Bernardino, California

- Total safety score: 39.55

--- Home and community safety rank: 170

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 166

--- Financial safety rank: 168

Philadelphia city skyline and river. (Stacker/Stacker)

Thu Lai Photography // Shutterstock

#9. Philadelphia

- Total safety score: 39.43

--- Home and community safety rank: 175

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 87

--- Financial safety rank: 158

Aerial view of north Oakland on a sunny autumn evening. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#8. Oakland, California

- Total safety score: 39.42

--- Home and community safety rank: 176

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 137

--- Financial safety rank: 113

Cleveland skyline on the Cuyahoga River in autumn. (Stacker/Stacker)

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Cleveland

- Total safety score: 39.33

--- Home and community safety rank: 171

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 107

--- Financial safety rank: 172

Aerial view of skyscrapers in Baltimore. (Stacker/Stacker)

Vibe Images // Shutterstock

#6. Baltimore

- Total safety score: 38.39

--- Home and community safety rank: 179

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 61

--- Financial safety rank: 170

Aerial view of New Orleans skyline on clear day. (Stacker/Stacker)

Agnieszka Gaul // Shutterstock

#5. New Orleans

- Total safety score: 37.53

--- Home and community safety rank: 181

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 71

--- Financial safety rank: 175

State Capitol park in Baton Rouge aerial view. (Stacker/Stacker)

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#4. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

- Total safety score: 36.23

--- Home and community safety rank: 182

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 136

--- Financial safety rank: 148

Aerial View on Fort Lauderdale coast. (Stacker/Stacker)

YES Market Media // Shutterstock

#3. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

- Total safety score: 36.06

--- Home and community safety rank: 172

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 174

--- Financial safety rank: 176

Detroit skyline on clear day. (Stacker/Stacker)

Vladimir Mucibabic // Shutterstock

#2. Detroit

- Total safety score: 35.49

--- Home and community safety rank: 177

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 100

--- Financial safety rank: 182

Downtown Memphis at sunset. (Stacker/Stacker)

Connor D. Ryan // Shutterstock

#1. Memphis, Tennessee

- Total safety score: 34.81

--- Home and community safety rank: 180

--- Natural-disaster risk rank: 101

--- Financial safety rank: 181