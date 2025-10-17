Man trespassing winds up with felony arrest after allegedly fighting with Burien PD

BURIEN, Wash. — Burien police approached a man who they said was trespassing at a business, but ended up with more than they bargained for.

Police said around 7 a.m., they found a broken window at a business and a man who was using an electrical cord from that business to charge his phone.

When deputies tried to detain him, he began fighting with them.

Deputies said that during the fight, the man said he had a weapon on him. Deputies said they saw a handgun in his pouch, but after he was detained, they learned it was an airsoft gun that looked real.

The suspect was not injured and he was taken to jail.

It’s unclear if any law enforcement were injured.

