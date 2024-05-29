Youth ride free on Amtrak Cascades

On Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that Amtrak Cascades has joined the Washington State Ferries and other transit agencies to let those under 18 ride for free.

Part of the Washington Youth Fare Program, Amtrak Cascades makes all 12 Washington State train stations along its route available for travel.

“We’re hoping to inspire an entire generation to consider trains as a viable choice when traveling along the Interstate-5 corridor,” Jason Biggs, director of WSDOT’s Rail, Freight, and Ports Division said. “With scenic views from comfortable seats and onboard food and beverage choices, train travel is enjoyable for parents and kids alike. It’s a great option for families and people who don’t or can’t drive. Plus, it’s much better for the environment than driving.”

Children under 16 must travel with an adult, while 17 and 18-year-olds can ride unaccompanied.

WSDOT wants to increase access to travel with affordable options for families.

Travelers must get their tickets online to qualify.

More information can be found on the Amtrak Cascades website.

©2024 Cox Media Group