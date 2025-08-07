You’re going to need a plan to make tonight’s Seahawks game

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com.

It’s never easy getting to a Seahawks game, especially on a weeknight, but getting to Lumen Field Thursday night will require a little more creativity.

The Hawks open the pre-season Thursday against Pete Carroll and the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff at Lumen Field is 7 p.m. The gates open at 5 p.m.

If you’re used to driving right in or catching a light rail train like normal, it’s just not going to be that easy.

The Mariners have a 1:10 p.m. game at T-Mobile Park. All of those fans will be emptying into the streets about the time a lot of Hawks fans will be coming in. Parking will be at a premium. I’m talking gouging-type prices, but that’s to be expected.

Added to the mix in Seattle will be all the people heading to the Lady Gaga Show at Climate Pledge Arena. Doors open there at 7 p.m.

And if you’ve been under a rock for the last three weeks, northbound I-5 is down to just two lanes across the Ship Canal Bridge, and that has caused ridiculous congestion on both directions of I-5. It will also add to the westbound I-90 traffic heading to the Hawks tonight because you’ll be driving into the backup.

That’s the situation. That is what is facing you Thursday.

Options to get to Thursday’s Seahawks game

What’s the best game plan?

Getting into Seattle just after first pitch at T-Mobile Park is the move, though finding parking near the stadiums might be very difficult, depending on the crowd. Get to downtown early and just hang out with other fans. Enjoy the atmosphere.

Light rail will be a great move, especially if you get on it after the Mariners’ fans have moved through. Find a parking spot at one of the garages along the line and head in.

But be warned, finding parking at the lots is not easy. Many of the spaces will be filled by the everyday commuters who haven’t gone home yet. We only found a few open spots in Lynnwood about 4 p.m. last Friday night when heading into downtown.

I would suggest having a friend drop you at a station and leave the car at home.

In a recent check of the Spot Hero app, I have found parking from $20 to well over $100 within a mile walk of the stadium.

