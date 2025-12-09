Wyckoff family acquires Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, ending 50 years of out-of-state ownership

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Washington’s largest wine company, has been acquired by the Wyckoff Family, a third-generation Yakima Valley agribusiness family, according to an announcement released Monday night.

The purchase marks the first time in more than 50 years that Ste. Michelle will be owned by a privately held, Washington-based company.

The acquisition includes all of the winery’s wine brands, production facilities and vineyards located across Washington state.

The Wyckoff Family businesses, founded in 1950, are based in the Yakima Valley and focus on premium wine grapes, custom winemaking and other agricultural products throughout Washington, Idaho and Oregon.

The family has worked closely with Ste. Michelle for decades and has been one of its major grape growers and winemaking partners for more than 40 years.

“Ste. Michelle has been the long-term driving force behind Washington’s wine industry,” said Court Wyckoff, CEO of Wyckoff Farms and Coventry Vale Winery. “As partners since the early 1980’s, we deeply believe in Ste. Michelle Wine Estates’ outstanding portfolio of iconic Northwest wine brands. We look forward to working with the Ste. Michelle team to build on its leadership, invest in winemaking quality, and champion Washington’s wine grape growers and Washington wine to consumers across the country.”

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates has played a central role in shaping Washington’s modern wine industry, working with growers across the state and distributing Washington wine nationally.

Company leaders said the change in ownership aligns the winery more closely with local growers and long-term investment in the region.

“Our team is thrilled to welcome family ownership with deep roots in Washington’s wine and grape-growing community who share our vision for sustained growth and our uncompromising commitment to wine quality,” said David Bowman, co-CEO of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates.

Anna Mosier, also a co-CEO of the winery, said the transition reinforces the company’s focus on long-term decision-making and continued collaboration with growers statewide.

“We look forward to continuing to work closely with our Washington grower partners across the state,” Mosier said. “Like them, we will now be a family-owned endeavor focused on making the right long-term decisions for Ste. Michelle and for the Washington wine and grape growing industry.”

No operational changes were announced alongside the acquisition.

