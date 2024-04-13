WWGR: Meet Seattle and King County’s Poet Laureate Mona Lake Jones

SEATTLE — In today’s Western Washington Gets Real, we meet Mona Lake Jones! Mona is an author and past Poet Laureate of both Seattle and King County.

Mona has worn many hats in her prolific life: writer, orator, educator, community activist.

But to her grandchildren, they call her GRANDHONEY.

KIRO 7 Photojournalist Bill Skok introduces us to Grandhoney and her poem called “CHANGE” – encouraging us to put a period in our lives.

Mona’s next project is writing a book called “Hakeem’s Song,” commissioned by the Northwest African American Museum.

“Hakeem’s Song” will be unveiled during this year’s Juneteenth and be distributed to students in Seattle School District’s primary grades and beyond.

