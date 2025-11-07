WSP and WSDOT on high alert with more rain on the way

Heavy rain has led to hazardous driving conditions in King County, Washington, resulting in 67 crashes since Wednesday night.

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has been busy responding to numerous accidents attributed to the wet weather, as rain continues to affect the region.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is also on alert, working to manage road safety under these challenging conditions.

“The main thing is to not overreact. Don’t turn the wheel. You know, a straight line breaking. And speed is a factor of everything,” advised Trooper Rick Johnson from the WSP.

Trooper Rick Johnson emphasized the importance of maintaining control and reducing speed when encountering standing water on the roads.

He cautioned drivers against attempting to drive through deep water, which can be deceptively dangerous.

WSDOT provided insights into how water levels can impact vehicle safety.

As little as six inches of water can cause a vehicle to stall, while a foot of water can lead to a loss of control.

Two feet of water is enough to sweep a vehicle away, highlighting the critical need for caution.

Lauren Padgett, a WSDOT Traffic Public Information Officer, advised drivers to be vigilant around WSDOT crews.

“You might see them quickly pull up in front. You might see some bright flashing lights as you turn a corner. And I think it’s important to drive the distance…drive the speed limit and go under. Give people space between cars,” she said.

As rain continues to fall, both WSP and WSDOT remain on high alert to ensure road safety.

