WSP trooper accused of stalking ex-girlfriend faces decertification

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Oral arguments were heard on Monday for a WSP trooper facing multiple charges for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Trooper James Arnold may lose his peace officer certification according to this statement of charges, which cites serious allegations made against him by his ex-girlfriend.

The same document mentions Arnold was prohibited from possessing firearms in April, the same month his ex-girlfriend was granted a protection order.

Charging documents filed by the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office detail that Arnold has made comments to his ex that he is “willing to commit acts of violence” and that he “once threatened to shoot [ex-girlfriend’s] dog.”

Attorney Jim Johansen, who represents Trooper Arnold in his criminal case, says these claims are unsubstantiated.

Though charging documents say GPS from Arnold’s patrol vehicle shows Arnold passed by his ex’s home multiple times, Johanson also says these were “incidental” and that his client did not violate the protection order issued in April.

“He has other business in the area, but he wasn’t trying to contact her intentionally,” said Johanson.

Johanson maintains the evidence he is piecing together for Trooper Arnold’s timeline will differ from what prosecutors have presented.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Arnold’s ex-girlfriend listed in court records and has not heard back from her.

“Someone who wears a badge may have specialized training, access to firearms, familiarity with the legal system,” said Elizabeth Montoya, a Communications Coordinator with the Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault.

Montoya says domestic violence doesn’t discriminate among professions, nor is it an inherent risk to law enforcement. She believes independent investigations are critical.

“If we see that accountability and policies are in place that really helps survivors feel safe and make sure if a survivor comes forward, they will be believed, that can make our whole communities feel safer getting help,” said Montoya.

The Washington State Justice Training Commission says an order should happen “in coming weeks” and “will determine if a full hearing will proceed.”

Trooper Arnold’s trial in his criminal case is set for October.

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