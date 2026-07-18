WSP trooper facing felony charges for allegedly stalking ex-girlfriend released from jail

A Washington State Patrol trooper facing felony stalking and misdemeanor charges for allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend was released from jail on Thursday morning.

Trooper James Arnold is accused of repeatedly stalking and surveilling his ex-girlfriend, a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Deputy, after she broke up with him in January.

The ex-girlfriend alleges that her home surveillance camera caught Arnold taping a note on her door while in full WSP uniform and carrying a gun.

Charging documents say GPS from Arnold’s patrol car passed by her home multiple times a day through March.

The ex-girlfriend was granted a protective order against Arnold in April but she claims he would use different vehicles to track her on her way home from the gym and as she walked her dog.

Prosecutors say Arnold has made other comments to his ex-partner “regarding a willingness to commit acts of violence” and “once threatened to shoot [Ex-partner’s] dog.”

Arnold was arrested on June 23, and his bail was originally set at $500,000. As of Wednesday, his bail was reduced to $100,000 and he paid his bond on Thursday morning.

Arnold’s attorney, Jim Johanson sent KIRO 7 this statement:

“There’s always two sides to every case. Unfortunately, my client has not been able to tell his side of the story in this case yet. However, my client is happy the Judge agreed to reduce the bail amount from 500k to 100k and he is now home with his family where he should be.”

Washington State Patrol says Arnold is now on administrative leave.

Arnold’s trial has been pushed from August to October.

A statement of charges from the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission (WSCJTC) says Arnold was prohibited from possessing weapons on April 13, 2026 and his peace officer certification is subject to mandatory revocation under RCW 43.101.105(2)(e).

A WSCJTC hearing is set for Arnold on July 20th.

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