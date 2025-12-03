WSP: Suspected DUI driver crashes into guardrail, leads police on chase after hit-and-run in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A man is expected to be booked into Pierce County Jail for felony eluding and DUI following a hit-and-run and a brief police chase on I-5 in Tacoma.

Around 9 p.m., a driver hit another vehicle on southbound I-5 near S. 56th Street and continued to drive off, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

Troopers continued getting calls from several other drivers, reporting the vehicle was swerving and driving erratically.

When a trooper tried to stop the driver near the Pierce/Thurston County line, the driver crashed into a guardrail and kept going.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on the left shoulder where a man was taken into custody for felony eluding, DUI and other charges.

WSP said he will be booked once he is medically cleared.

