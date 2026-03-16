WSP plane tracks fleeing suspect from Renton to Auburn

RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a suspect in a Mustang fled from a traffic stop in Renton on Sunday night.

Troopers tried to pull the car over while going southbound on State Route 167 but it sped away.

State patrol plane ‘Smokey’ was in the air and tracked the Mustang to Auburn where the driver was arrested and booked for felony eluding, WSP says.

The car was also impounded, Trooper Rick Johnson posted on X.

The vehicle was impounded.



TZT is our Target Zero Team. - NJ — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 16, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group