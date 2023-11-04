WSP looking for information on I-5 drive-by shooting

Washington State Patrol is looking for information on a shooting that happened on southbound I-5 near Portland Avenue.

WSP said the shooting happened just after midnight on Oct. 18. A woman was driving a red Toyota Rav4 in the left lane when she heard what sounded like a gunshot and something hitting her car.

She then went to a safe location and found a bullet hole in the rear driver’s side door of her car.

She was not injured but deputies are looking for the shooter.

If you have any information call Detective Kevin Pratt at (253) 538-3173.

©2023 Cox Media Group