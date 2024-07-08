WSP investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash on SR 16 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Westbound State Route 16 was shut down for three hours near South 19th Street Sunday afternoon in Tacoma after a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian crash.

The pedestrian was killed. One person in the vehicle was injured.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. Washington State Patrol says a couple in their 70s was travelling westbound in one of the middle lanes when a pedestrian ran in front of their vehicle.

After the crash, the male driver called 911. He was not injured, but his female passenger did have to go to the hospital for her injuries.

WB SR 16 reopened around 4 p.m.

